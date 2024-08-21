Tighter control of police resources needed – expert

KwaZulu-Natal detectives seized police uniforms and a state vehicle from culprits in separate incidents in Ntuzuma and KwaDukuza this week.





According to violence monitor and researcher Mary de Haas, a growing number of police firearms are going missing, with no one being held accountable for these incidents.

She says the Portfolio Committee on Police needs to improve its oversight.

"This is the type of thing that happens within the police, and it all goes back to the failure to hold whoever is in charge of guns and police uniforms.





"All police uniforms should be accounted for. If you are a police member, there are so many uniforms issued to you. Does anyone check on if uniforms are returned when police leave or die?"





