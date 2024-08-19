Cop arrested in hospital after fatal Ntuzuma gun battle

The 38-year-old officer was wounded during a shootout between a gang of suspected robbers and his colleagues in Lindelani near Ntuzuma on Sunday.

A second police officer was among three suspects killed during the incident.

The constable, who was stationed at KwaMashu police station, was tracked down to a hospital north of Durban on Monday morning.

Police say he was being treated for a gunshot wound on his left arm.





Cop among three killed in Ntuzuma shootout

He was allegedly part of the gang which robbed a store in Richmond on Sunday.

Police say at least six suspects, some dressed in police uniforms, stormed the store and held the owner and staff at gunpoint.

The house in which the suspects were found allegedly belongs to a known cash-in-transit robbery suspect who is currently out on bail.





