Wanted murder suspects shot dead in KwaDukuza
Updated | By Newswatch
Authorities descended on KwaDukuza on Monday, where two suspected criminals were killed.
Authorities descended on KwaDukuza on Monday, where two suspected criminals were killed.
KwaZulu-Natal police say there was a shootout with officers in the afternoon.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were wanted for murder and robbery.
"Police have been hunting down the suspects for a while, and having narrowly missed them last week, intelligence was gathered about their presence in the area. Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects' vehicle to pull over.
“When their vehicle stopped, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police, and a shootout ensued. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout. A 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and duly arrested."
READ: Cop arrested in hospital after fatal Ntuzuma gun battle
He says a cop was shot multiple times in the chest but survived the gun battle.
"A police officer was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after he was shot three times on the chest. He will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.
"Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the vehicle which the suspects were travelling in belongs to a police officer.
“No link has thus far been established between the officer and the deceased suspects, who have thus far been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery. A search is still ongoing for other suspects who are believed to be part of the syndicate."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
SA woman laughs about mistaking an arrestor bed for a shortcut
We love how this qualified physician was able to laugh over her mistake...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Banks are not obligated to refund accounts accessed by kidnappers
Many people who are held against their will by a kidnapper may offer up ...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago