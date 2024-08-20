Wanted murder suspects shot dead in KwaDukuza

KwaZulu-Natal police say there was a shootout with officers in the afternoon.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they were wanted for murder and robbery.

"Police have been hunting down the suspects for a while, and having narrowly missed them last week, intelligence was gathered about their presence in the area. Police caught up with the suspects along the Link-Thembeni Road and signalled for the suspects' vehicle to pull over.

“When their vehicle stopped, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police, and a shootout ensued. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout. A 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and duly arrested."





He says a cop was shot multiple times in the chest but survived the gun battle.

"A police officer was saved by a bullet-resistant vest after he was shot three times on the chest. He will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.

"Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the vehicle which the suspects were travelling in belongs to a police officer.

“No link has thus far been established between the officer and the deceased suspects, who have thus far been linked to four murder cases, one attempted murder case and one house robbery. A search is still ongoing for other suspects who are believed to be part of the syndicate."





