Suspect linked to Lusikisiki mass shooting to appear in court

He's set to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.





READ: Mchunu clarifies Lusikisiki arrests ‘not linked’ to mass shooting

The arrest comes just over a week after 18 people were shot and killed in the area.

Fifteen women and three men who are related were attacked in two homes on the same street.





ALSO READ: Police Minister to attend memorial service for Lusikisiki shooting victims





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)