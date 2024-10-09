Suspect linked to Lusikisiki mass shooting to appear in court
Updated | By Newswatch
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.
He's set to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.
READ: Mchunu clarifies Lusikisiki arrests ‘not linked’ to mass shooting
The arrest comes just over a week after 18 people were shot and killed in the area.
Fifteen women and three men who are related were attacked in two homes on the same street.
ALSO READ: Police Minister to attend memorial service for Lusikisiki shooting victims
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Elon Musk vows not to keep alien discovery a secret
Where are the aliens? Well, if SpaceX founder Elon Musk detects anything...East Coast Breakfast 9 hours ago
-
Stargazing Alert: Here’s what you need to know about October's meteor showers
Do you have a love for all things space-related but don’t know how to wa...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day ago