 Suspect linked to Lusikisiki mass shooting to appear in court
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Suspect linked to Lusikisiki mass shooting to appear in court

Updated | By Newswatch

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

generic court room picture
Lauren Beukes

He's set to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning. 


READ: Mchunu clarifies Lusikisiki arrests ‘not linked’ to mass shooting

 

The arrest comes just over a week after 18 people were shot and killed in the area.

 

Fifteen women and three men who are related were attacked in two homes on the same street. 


ALSO READ: Police Minister to attend memorial service for Lusikisiki shooting victims


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.