Police Minister to attend memorial service for Lusikisiki shooting victims

Updated | By Bulletin and Newswatch

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will today attend a memorial service for the victims of an Eastern Cape mass shooting.

18 people were recently killed at two homes on the same street in Lusikisiki.

An investigation is currently underway into the killings.

So far, one person has been taken in for questioning.

Today's service was organised by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government.

Meanwhile, in response to the mass shooting, the Activists and Citizens Forum says government should abolish Legal Aid for criminal suspects.

The forum claims taxpayers' money shouldn't fund defence lawyers for violent criminals.

Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says a policy change is needed. "President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government must know that the people of the country are traumatized and patience is running out. Nobody is safe anymore, anywhere."

