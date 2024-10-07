Mchunu clarifies Lusikisiki arrests ‘not linked’ to mass shooting
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has clarified that
the three people who were arrested in the Eastern Cape have not yet been linked
to a mass murder in Lusikisiki.
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has clarified that the three people who were arrested in the Eastern Cape have not yet been linked to a mass murder in Lusikisiki.
Mchunu says the trio, who will make their first appearance in court on Monday, are persons of interest in that case.
They were detained over the weekend after an investigation by a task team led by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
Fifteen women and three men were shot dead over a week ago at two homes on the same street.
READ: Suspect 'being questioned’ for Lusikisiki mass shooting
Speaking after a memorial service held for the 18 victims, Mchunu said the three have been linked to several other crimes in the area.
"A lot has come out that there are many incidents that have happened with the killing of people in the area.
“We were also told that there are people murdering residents; some survive the shootings, but those cases are currently being investigated."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli tries Dua Lipa's 'pickled Diet Coke'
After her very likeable vanilla ice-cream, olive oil, and sea salt conco...Danny Guselli 55 minutes ago
-
The Great Debate: Should bachelor/bachelorette parties be CANCELLED?
As time goes on, new traditions arise and old ones wilt away...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago