Mchunu clarifies Lusikisiki arrests ‘not linked’ to mass shooting

Mchunu says the trio, who will make their first appearance in court on Monday, are persons of interest in that case.

They were detained over the weekend after an investigation by a task team led by National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Fifteen women and three men were shot dead over a week ago at two homes on the same street.

Speaking after a memorial service held for the 18 victims, Mchunu said the three have been linked to several other crimes in the area.

"A lot has come out that there are many incidents that have happened with the killing of people in the area.

“We were also told that there are people murdering residents; some survive the shootings, but those cases are currently being investigated."

