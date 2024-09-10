‘I don’t know where it’s kept’ - Simelane denies keeping Zondo commission database from NPA

Last month, the department refuted the National Prosecuting Authority’s claim that it cannot access evidence from the state capture inquiry data centre.

The NPA said the lack of access was frustrating its efforts to prosecute those implicated.





On Tuesday, Justice Minister Thembi Simelane insisted to the committee that her department is not blocking access to the information.

"If you ask me where the State Capture information is kept - I [myself] haven't been taken to that room, if it is a room. I cannot block anyone who I don't even know has access or who does not have access."

The committee summoned both parties to a meeting to iron out any remaining issues.





Committee chairperson Xola Nqola says they believe there should be cooperation between the two parties.

"We hope that after this meeting, there won't be a single hearing of such kind of things. We are confident that we are all capable of managing issues between the department and the prosecuting authority. Because if there are any problems it means that the action plan that was tabled by the president in Parliament will be of no use."





