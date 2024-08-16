Batohi welcomes Simelane intervention in state capture data access

News24 this week reported that the NPA and the ID lost access to the evidence database gathered by investigators of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

The information, stored in the cloud, was allegedly lost due to a lack of maintenance.

The Department of Justice has denied the claims.





READ: DoJ refutes claim NPA cannot access state capture data centre

Despite this, Batohi says access remains a real issue but welcomes Justice Minister Thembi Simelane’s commitment to resolving it.

"We do need to move very quickly with these cases and the protocols of request are not ideal for optimal investigations.

"The minister is only in office for a very short time, but I do want to emphasise that the minister has been very supportive in pushing through, for example, prioritising the proclamations to make sure that the ID can begin its work and the investigators can have the criminal investigative powers that they need."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)