DoJ refutes claim NPA cannot access state capture data centre

News24 reported on Wednesday that the NPA and the Investigating Directorate lost the evidence database, which was gathered by the Zondo Commission investigators.

The publication reported that the loss was allegedly due to a lack of maintenance.

The information is stored in a cloud.

"We wish to clarify that the cooperation between the ministry and the Investigating Directorate of the NPA remains cordial and professional," says spokesperson Tsekiso Machike.





"On the 31st of July 2024, the ministry met with a number of the entities of the department, and it pledged its unwavering commitment to support the work of the NPA and its Investigative Directorate.

"The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is the legal custodian of all the assets of the commission, including the data centre, following the expiry of the term of the SCC.





"The Department holds these assets on behalf of the South African State, government and people. This mandate arises from the custodianship of the Commissions Act, 1947, residing with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development."





