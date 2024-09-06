Simelane denies benefitting from VBS scandal

She reportedly took a loan of half a million rand from Gundo Wealth Solutions, which brokered investments for the controversial bank.

This was during her tenure as the mayor of Polokwane Municipality in 2016.





Simelane appeared before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on Friday.

She presented a report into the allegations, saying she took out the loan to purchase a coffee shop to give herself an alternative income after serving in public office.

"Initially, I intended to withdraw partially from my retirement. I experienced difficulties because of the cost and the charges. I asked Gundo for advice on any other idea on how best I could finance,” the minister told MPs.





"In those discussions, Gundo then informed me and advised me of a loan product that they have and that I could access. There existed no conflict in my view on securing a loan from Gundo and I took a decision to proceed with the business."





