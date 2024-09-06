 Simelane denies benefitting from VBS scandal
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane has refuted claims she improperly benefited from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank. 

Thembi Simelane denies ‘improper relationship’ with VBS contractor
GCIS

She reportedly took a loan of half a million rand from Gundo Wealth Solutions, which brokered investments for the controversial bank. 

 

This was during her tenure as the mayor of Polokwane Municipality in 2016.  


READ: Ramaphosa summons justice minister amid VBS claims

 

Simelane appeared before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on Friday.  

 

She presented a report into the allegations, saying she took out the loan to purchase a coffee shop to give herself an alternative income after serving in public office.

 

"Initially, I intended to withdraw partially from my retirement. I experienced difficulties because of the cost and the charges. I asked Gundo for advice on any other idea on how best I could finance,” the minister told MPs. 


ALSO READ: Simelane should appear before ANC integrity commission - analyst

 

"In those discussions, Gundo then informed me and advised me of a loan product that they have and that I could access. There existed no conflict in my view on securing a loan from Gundo and I took a decision to proceed with the business."   


