Simelane should appear before ANC integrity commission - analyst
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A political analyst says with corruption allegations swirling around Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, she should voluntarily appear before the ANC's integrity commission.
Levy Ndou says these reports touch on the integrity of the leader of the ANC who is both in the national executive committee and in cabinet.
"So, obviously the integrity commission has to have a word with her so that they can be satisfied that they've got a minister who is not tainted."
President Cyril Ramaphosa has already requested a detailed report from Simelane, who told MPs on Wednesday that she is willing to answer any questions about her alleged links to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
READ: Ramaphosa summons justice minister amid VBS claims
Media reports suggest she facilitated a R349 million municipal investment into the now defunct bank during her time as Polokwane's mayor, which allegedly led to her receiving loans to buy a coffee shop.
Ndou says Ramaphosa needs to show his commitment to fighting corruption, even within his own cabinet.
"The president needs to be informed about exactly what's happened because the president appointed Minister Simelane into Justice and Constitutional Development."
