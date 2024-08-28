Ramaphosa summons justice minister amid VBS claims

It's after media reports linked Simelane to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

It's been reported that Simelane improperly received around half a million rand from the now-defunct bank during her tenure as mayor of the Polokwane Municipality.

In a statement, the presidency says Ramaphosa has requested a detailed report from the minister.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted with concern media reports containing allegations of corruption against the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane.





READ: Batohi welcomes Simelane intervention in state capture data access

"The media reports have linked the minister with monies alleged to have been received improperly from the VBS Mutual Bank during her tenure as mayor of the Polokwane Municipality."

Meanwhile, Freedom Under Law's Judith February urged the minister to respond to the claims in public.

"South Africa has on far too many occasions in recent years suffered the effects of compromised individuals having a negative impact on the justice sector. We continue, therefore, to see the harm caused to governance institutions by unsuitable individuals, and we also release how difficult it is to repair the damage they then cause."





