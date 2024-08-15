Shivambu resignation 'spells disaster for EFF'

Shivambu, who formed the EFF with Julius Malema, will join the MK party.





He read out his resignation letter in a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.





Political expert Oscar Van Heerden says Shivambu's move in unsurprising as there have been tensions between the two leaders.





"I think that it spells disaster for the EFF. I think that the leadership divisions that are there are not only between Julius and Shivambu, but the entire leadership of the EFF; and the fact that they have done badly in the last general elections also means that a lot of people are going to jump ship."





Zakhele Ndlovu, a politics lecturer at UKZN, says Shivambu lived under Malema's shadow for too long.





READ: Shivambu, Manyi roles at MK Party ‘yet to be determined’





"Many people have said that Julius is someone that is very difficult to work with, that he is very arrogant. So, I think Floyd probably realised that he doesn't stand a chance of leading the EFF as long as Julius Malema is around."





EFF leader Julius Malema also addressed the press conference, telling reporters that the pain of hearing about his deputy's resignation was similar to what he felt when his mother passed away.





Malema said Shivambu was not just a comrade but also a brother. He added he would remain like a brother to him even when he pursues a different political career.





The pair were in the ANC Youth League together and were both expelled.





EFF MP, Mzwanele Manyi, who is the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, is also leaving the red berets to join the former president's party.





