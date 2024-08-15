Shivambu hangs up red beret, joins MKP

The EFF deputy president addressed the media at the Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

"The Chairperson of Ward 44 Johannesburg has informed me that my membership of the EFF has lapsed, and I said 'Please be informed that I will not renew my membership of the EFF in Ward 44’,” he said.





“‘I also request to resign my position as Member of Parliament and all positions in the EFF.'"

Shivambu, who's been the EFF deputy president since the party was formed over decade ago, is hanging up his red overalls and going green.

"I will join and participate in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. I am not going to speak here in Winnie Madikizela Mandela House as to what is the basis of that because that will be tantamount to campaigning already for uMkhonto weSizwe Party."





EFF leader Julius Malema stood up to address the press conference after Shivambu's announcement.

He's likened the pain of hearing about his deputy's resignation to what he felt when his mother passed away.

The pair were in the ANC Youth League together, and were both expelled.

"Floyd to me is not just a comrade, he is a brother and he will remain a brother even when he pursues his political career differently,” Malema said.

"We formed this organisation together and I have told him that resigning from the EFF is equal to resigning from himself because this is his organisation."

Malema has announced that EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi has also resigned.





Manyi also serves as a spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation.





