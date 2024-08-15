Shivambu, Manyi roles at MK Party ‘yet to be determined’

EFF founding member and former deputy president Shivambu on Thursday announced he's leaving the red berets and joining the MK Party.





Manyi, who has been an EFF MP, is also joining former president Jacob Zuma's party.

He is also the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The MK party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela says Shivambu and Manyi will contribute to the growing strength of the new political organisation.





"Their experience, political insights and achievements speak for themselves so, that can only bolster our position whether inside or outside of Parliament.

"They have a lot of political insights; they are highly experienced and both of them have degrees, well-educated politicians and that is what you need when you are going to stand as the official opposition."

Ndhlela could not say what roles the new members will take up in the party, saying they will be deployed according to their strengths and expertise.

"We have not come to that decision. They have just joined as members of the party and the leadership will then take a decision as to where we deploy them."





