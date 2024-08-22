Shivambu says MKP his permanent home after severing EFF ties

Shivambu was announced as the MK Party's new national organiser at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

"Some people asked me, 'What is going to happen because in MKP leadership changes every week and what if they change you?' and I said, ‘If I am removed as the national organiser, I am going to be a member, and if I am removed as a member, I am going to be a volunteer and put posters even without the approval of the leadership’. I am not here for opportunistic purposes,” he said.





Shivambu’s new role means he will be responsible for building the party's structures across the country.

The former EFF deputy president left the red berets for his new political home last week.

He said he is committed to the MK party.

"I will never betray the revolution. We are not in the business of trying to please each other egos here. We are in the business of building a revolutionary movement that is going to emancipate the Black majority and Africans in particular, and we are unapologetic about that."





The party's Secretary-General, Sfiso Maseko, earlier announced that the party won't have an elective conference until it organises all its structures.

Former president Jacob Zuma remains the president of the party, with John Hlophe as the deputy president.

Shivambu takes over the role of national organiser from Nkosinathi Nhleko, who is now the party's national chairperson.





