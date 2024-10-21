Several eThekwini roads flooded amid heavy rains

Since Saturday, two higher-level weather warnings for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms have been in effect for most of the province.

There was an Orange Level 6 alert for eThekwini and parts of Ilembe, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, and King Cetshwayo.

Most of KZN will remain on Yellow Level 4 for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Provincial Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzo Mzila says no major incidents have been reported so far.

"The risk of flooding remains very high, and communities in low-lying areas are urged to seek shelter on higher ground.

"The provincial disaster management centre continues to monitor the weather conditions and is prepared to intervene should the situation deteriorate further."

The following roads in eThekwini are flooded:

- N2 north joining the N3 under the Spaghetti Junction is flooded.

- N2 northbound from Isipingo onramp: avoid the left lane as it is flooded.

- M4 from Bluff left two lanes flooded before the Esplanade turnoff.

- The left lane of the N2 northbound near the Old Airport is flooded. Drive carefully.

- R102 Caneland intersection: right lane flooded.

- Higginson Chatsworth: flooded just before Havenside traffic lights, left two lanes blocked, Durban bound.

- N3 eastbound, Brickfield Road (Malls Tiles): fast lane and middle lane flooded. Drive with caution.

- Flooding at Umgeni Road westbound at the N2 on and off-ramp.

- Flooding at St Johns Ave, Pinetown by M13.

