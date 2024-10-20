SAWS issues weather warnings for KZN

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level six warning for disruptive rain over the south-eastern parts of the province. This may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses as well as major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed.





A yellow level four warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over most parts of KZN. It may lead to structural damage due to hail and wind, damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements (formal and informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock.





There's also a yellow Level 2 warning for Severe thunderstorms over the extreme north-eastern parts of the province, which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock.





SAWS says the warnings are due to a cut-off low-pressure system notorious for severe weather during the spring months.





"We are expecting isolated to scattered showers and rain to persist into Monday, however a widespread chance of shower and rain over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal,” says weather forecaster, Lehlohonolo Thobela.





Thobela, says calm weather conditions are expected to return on Wednesday when the cut-off moves away from the south-eastern coast.





"With showers and thundershowers for the central provinces, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday with cold conditions expected over the southeast coast as well as the southern interior of the country. On Tuesday, scattered showers and thunders are still expected over the northeastern provinces."