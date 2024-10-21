Security beefed up ahead of matric exams, says Gwarube

"We have completed an audit of all storage facilities across the country to ensure that they meet the required standards for secure handling of examination materials,” she said during a media briefing on Sunday.

"All exam materials are stored under strict conditions, and provincial education departments have been equipped to ensure the safe and secure handling of question papers from printing all the way to distribution.

"Distribution trucks will be equipped with tracking to monitor their movements, to ensure that question papers reach exam centres on time without compromise."

The minister briefed the media on readiness to administer this year's finals in Pretoria on Sunday.

In KwaZulu-Natal, over 172,000 candidates will sit for the exams for the next six weeks.

Gwarube says over 6,300 public schools and more than 570 Independent centres will be monitored to prevent paper leaks and cheating.

"To ensure the integrity of the exams, we have deployed 70 part-time monitors to oversee high-risk centres. Additionally, at least 70% of examination centres will be monitored per session."

The minister also warned communities not to disrupt the exams.

"These are the important exams for our learners, and we want to make sure that there are no disruptions at all and that there are no protests at schools.

"We will make sure that there are no protest actions in our communities so that we can make sure that we insulate our learners from outside disruptions."

