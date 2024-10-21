All systems go for matric final exams

Nearly 900 000 Grade 12’s will write English Paper 3 this morning.

The matric exams take place until the 28th of November for both Independent Examinations Board and National Senior Certificate pupils.

During a briefing on readiness to administer this year's finals in Pretoria yesterday, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube warned communities not to disrupt the exams.

"These are important exams for our learners, and we want to make sure that there are no disruptions at all, and that there are no protests at schools. We want to make sure that there's no protest action in our communities so we can make sure that we insulate our learners from outside disruptions as much as possible."

Josh Beck from Westville Boys High School says while he's nervous, he's focused on achieving the best results.

"I am a sportsman so I have not had much time to study but I have stopped sport now to focus on my schoolwork and get my marks up. I have had timetables set so I know what I need to study for."

Nolwazi Shangase, from Doctor AD Lazarus Secondary School in Reservoir Hills, shared some exam tips that have helped her prepare.

"Firstly, eat healthy so your mind can function well. Stay positive all the way, study hard. Remember not to overwhelm yourself. If it gets too much, take a break, you deserve it."

Saiuri Pillay says it's not too late to turn things around.

"You may have felt disappointed with your marks throughout the year but with a little more effort, a vision and a few more late nights, you can achieve the realistic goals you have set for yourself. Attend those classes, study with a friend and don't be afraid to ask for help."

Meanwhile, KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and the KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka are expected to monitor the first NSC exams in Umbumbulu today.

They will be visiting Isolemamba High School to ensure a smooth start to the exams.