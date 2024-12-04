SA’s Grade 5 pupils rank last in maths, science

According to the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study, the country’s Grade 9 students have, however, shown improvement, with maths scores rising by eight points from 389 in 2019 to 397.

South African Grade 9s outperformed countries like Jordan, Brazil, and Palestine, although scores in the Western Cape and Gauteng dropped slightly.

“Today's results clearly illustrate the challenges facing our education system but also present an opportunity to breathe new life into our delivery of quality education through a suite of solutions that will drive meaningful change across our education system,” Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said at the release of the results.

“More of the same will not do, and today, armed with not only these results but a deep diagnostic analysis of what drives learner performance, I want to take this opportunity to set out a plan for progressively improving the quality of education outcomes in the sector.”

Gwarube said the results highlighted continued disparities between rich and poor.

“Learners in Quintile 1 to 3 schools, representing the most economically disadvantaged communities, consistently perform worse than those in Quintile 4 and 5 schools.”

These learners lag behind in Mathematics and Science due to systemic challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, limited access to learning materials, and uneven teacher development opportunities.

In contrast, Quintile 4 and 5 schools benefit from better-equipped classrooms, a higher concentration of experienced educators, and more robust parental and community support. These disparities highlight the urgent need for targeted interventions to bridge the performance gap and ensure equitable educational outcomes across the system.

The minister also pointed to the gap between pupils receiving instruction in their mother tongue and those taught in a second language, saying it “remains stark”.

“This linguistic divide hampers comprehension and academic achievement, particularly in foundational subjects like Mathematics and Science.”

