KZN Education shocked by award-winning teacher's killing

The department says Bonisiwe Maphumulo was, just months ago, recognised for her outstanding efforts at a national awards ceremony.

The Mzingazi Primary School teacher was shot during an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Kwambonambi on Tuesday.

The department's Muzi Mahlambi says Maphumulo was on her way to work when she was caught in the crossfire and unintentionally knocked down one of the suspects on Dune Road.





"As an educator, she got position one in the primary teaching category at the National Teacher Awards in September. We want to send our condolences to her family and her school."

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.