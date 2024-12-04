Teacher retirements ‘will help ease oversupply’

Professor Martin Gustafsson at Stellenbosch University led the three-year project, 'The Teacher Demographic Dividend.’

"This will ease the situation for teachers currently who are unemployed," says Gustafsson.

According to their research, Gustafsson says approximately half of all government-employed teachers are expected to retire by 2035.

He says there has been an oversupply of teachers produced by universities over the years.

However, he believes the upcoming wave of retirements could balance out the numbers.

"In a way, I think things will come together well over the next decade or so, as far as teachers applying demand are concerned."

