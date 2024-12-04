Teacher retirements ‘will help ease oversupply’
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A study into unemployed teachers has predicted
a rise in vacancies over the next decade due to a surge in retirements.
A study into unemployed teachers has predicted a rise in vacancies over the next decade due to a surge in retirements.
Professor Martin Gustafsson at Stellenbosch University led the three-year project, 'The Teacher Demographic Dividend.’
"This will ease the situation for teachers currently who are unemployed," says Gustafsson.
According to their research, Gustafsson says approximately half of all government-employed teachers are expected to retire by 2035.
READ: KZN Education shocked by award-winning teacher's killing
He says there has been an oversupply of teachers produced by universities over the years.
However, he believes the upcoming wave of retirements could balance out the numbers.
"In a way, I think things will come together well over the next decade or so, as far as teachers applying demand are concerned."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Bus riders of a different kind freeloading in Cape Town
The things we see these guys doing in Cape Town are next level...Danny Guselli 6 minutes ago
-
KZN teen uses ChatGPT to create 'Durban' poem
Wow, this is not half bad...Danny Guselli 22 minutes ago