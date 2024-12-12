SACP: Decision to contest elections ‘now final’

On Wednesday, the party’s General Secretary, Solly Mapaila, confirmed this to the media at its 5th Special National Congress.

The move comes amid anger over the ANC’s decision to work with the DA in a government of national unity and not with parties that are more ideologically aligned to the alliance, such as the EFF.

The ANC made the decision to work with former opposition parties after failing to secure an outright majority in the May elections.

Since the elections, SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila has been a vocal critic of the ANC’s decision to work with the DA – describing it as a threat to democracy.

"You know this thing, that the party’s position is suspicious, is unacceptable,” Mapaila said.

“We have the right to take decisions as the Communist Party, and, also, this attack on our position differs with our position. Yes, we differ with the ANC openly, but we don’t agree with this notion that we wanted to deliver the ANC to the EFF and the MK.

"I mean, that’s completely untrue, and we are also not splintering the ANC. We are just assessing our independence as a Communist Party, we are in alliance, we are independent organisations," he said.

Mapaila said that while the decision to contest elections has already been made, the congress will focus on finalising the party's election manifesto.

"The SACP's campaign will be situated within the broader context of the tripartite alliance while simultaneously incorporating an independent SACP campaign to accentuate specific socialist perspectives,” he said.

"A central element of this strategy is the transformation of local government, particularly through the re-demarcation of municipalities.

"The SACP seeks to reinforce the role of district councils in regional planning and infrastructure development. The existing electoral system comprises 4,468 wards, employing a mixed ward and proportional representation system to ensure overall proportionality.

"Furthermore, the SACP intends to emphasise public participation, accountability, and the engagement of traditional leaders in local governance.”

One of the key elements of its strategy is pushing for a basic income grant, expanding public employment programmes, and advocating against budget cuts.

The party aims to strengthen local government structures to address critical societal challenges, including poverty, inequality, job creation, and infrastructure development.

"These areas are crucial for consolidating political power, fostering economic growth, and promoting development,” the discussion documents said.

"As urbanisation continues, these municipalities have the highest concentration of the working class, largely due to the ongoing dominance of industries in metropolitan regions.

Their strategic importance is significant, as they serve as centres of economic activity and are vital for implementing policies designed to uplift the working class and enhance socioeconomic development.”

