SADTU threatens legal action over BELA implementation

The teachers’ union has sent the President an ultimatum in a letter, telling Cyril Ramaphosa to comply or face not only the law but industrial action as well.

When he signed the BELA Bill into law in September, it was implemented immediately, bar for two sections that deal with language and admission policies of schools.

Ramaphosa suspended their implementation for three months to allow for consultations.





The period ends on Friday.





Solidarity and Afriforum, who are among the groups opposed to the two policies, began discussions with the Basic Education Department and the Presidency at NEDLAC.





They agreed, among other things, to recognise that the norms, standards, and regulations surrounding the Act have not been completed.

In a statement, SADTU says it has reminded Ramaphosa that the Act was passed in accordance with the Constitutional Court injunction to redress the imbalances of the past and facilitate the right to access quality public education.

It says the Act has not been challenged in any court of law for its constitutionality or declared unconstitutional.

SADTU says there is no lawful, valid reason for not putting the two sections into operation.





