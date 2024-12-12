Food poisoning crisis: MKP ponders class-action lawsuit
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party says its legal team is considering filing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people affected by food poisoning incidents.
Almost 900 cases of food-borne illnesses have been reported in the country since September.
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are the provinces most affected.
National organiser Floyd Shivambu says the party's been concerned about how some spaza shops are run.
On Wednesday, he addressed the media in Durban about the party's preparations for its first anniversary this weekend.
"The regions of uMkhonto Wesizwe have been substantially involved in protest actions.
"I know here in eThekwini the women's formations, the youth league and many parts of South Africa in a targeted campaign on vetting spaza shops to say where do you get the food and who is the manufacturer?"
