Food poisoning crisis: MKP ponders class-action lawsuit

Almost 900 cases of food-borne illnesses have been reported in the country since September.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are the provinces most affected.

National organiser Floyd Shivambu says the party's been concerned about how some spaza shops are run.





READ: Spaza owners warned to register before Friday

On Wednesday, he addressed the media in Durban about the party's preparations for its first anniversary this weekend.

"The regions of uMkhonto Wesizwe have been substantially involved in protest actions.

"I know here in eThekwini the women's formations, the youth league and many parts of South Africa in a targeted campaign on vetting spaza shops to say where do you get the food and who is the manufacturer?"





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)