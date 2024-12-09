SA teachers ‘under siege’ – activist
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
An education activist says South Africa’s educators are
under siege.
It is after three teachers were attacked last week.
A principal at a school in the Mpumalanga Township in KZN was shot dead on Thursday.
He had been sitting in his car outside the school when the incident happened.
On Tuesday, a northern KZN primary school teacher unintentionally drove into a cash-in-transit heist near Richards Bay.
She was killed by robbers after she accidentally knocked over one of them.
Activist Hendrick Makaneta said the government needs to improve its efforts to make schools and communities safer.
"It appears that teachers are more vulnerable today than ever before. We know that the South African Police Services alone will not be able to protect teachers all the time because they are not always available," he said.
