 Teacher killed in botched cash-in-transit robbery
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A teacher was shot and killed during a botched cash-in-transit robbery in Richards Bay on Tuesday. 

Police say the woman allegedly unintentionally knocked down one of the robbers while passing by the scene.

The other suspects immediately opened fire towards her car before fleeing.

"Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the lookout for suspects who attempted to rob a cash delivery vehicle along Dune Road at Nzalabantu, in the KwaMbonambi.

“The suspects also hijacked another vehicle and used it to flee on the scene," said provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda. 

