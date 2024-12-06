Hunt for killers of Mpumalanga Township principal
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A search is on for the gunmen who killed a
principal outside a school in Mpumalanga Township, west of Durban.
According to the Hammarsdale police, the 57-year-old Busani Khomo, who was head of Sikhethuxolo High School, was shot on Thursday afternoon while sitting in his car.
The motive for the murder is not yet clear.
Sikhethuxolo's School Governing Body says Khomo was a great leader and a pillar of strength for many at the school.
The SGB's Khulani Ngcobo says he especially cared deeply for his pupils, even when they were not in school.
"There are learners who come from finically struggling homes, he used to take his own money and help them. He also used to take food to their homes so learners would have a meal at home," says Ngcobo.
"As the SGB, we want justice, and because they didn't just kill him, but they killed the spirit of the school. The scenes here are sad, and the teachers are down."
