Ramaphosa says lessons must be taken from Gordhan’s activism

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the late minister’s funeral at the Durban ICC on Thursday.

"He was my comrade and my colleague, but he was also a friend. There are a great many lessons we can draw from his life and from his political activism.





"The most fitting tribute we can pay to him is to reflect on our own actions, to consider what we can and should each do to serve our country. To reflect on what it means to be an activist.

"To consider if we are prepared to weather the great storms that so often confront acts of courage and integrity. These are the issues upon which we must indeed all reflect as we bid farewell to this great son of the soil.

"It is in times of difficulty that moral courage is valued most. It is at times of renewal and rebuilding that activism is most needed."





Ramaphosa revealed that he and Gordhan spent many nights at the president’s home, engaging in discussions pertinent to the country.

“What Pravin dedicated his life to, is what we will continue doing so that we do not let him down,” the president vowed.

