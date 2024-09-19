Family, friends attend Pravin Gordhan’s funeral at Durban ICC

The 75-year-old passed away last week after battling cancer.

Hundreds, including several dignitaries, have arrived to pay their respects to the country's former Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises.

In a ceremonial manner, Gordhan’s body was handed over to the state by his family, which entailed changing the ANC flag on his coffin to a South African flag.

His coffin was then carried in slowly by police.

Behind the coffin, his wife, Vanitha Raju and daughters, Anisha and Priyesha, walked quietly and solemnly.

They were accompanied by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver Gordhan’s eulogy later.

Once seated, the SA National Anthem was sung.

Interfaith leaders said their prayers before the official programme.

