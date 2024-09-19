Mac Maharaj praises Gordhan’s ‘courageous’ stance against corruption.

He spoke at Gordhan's official funeral at the International Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday.

The 75-year-old, who died last week, was involved in anti-apartheid activism with Maharaj, both as members of the Natal Indian Congress.

Maharaj praised Gordhan's key role in the fight for freedom, highlighting his fearless stance against state capture.

He said despite facing insults, Gordhan's integrity remained intact, calling his friend a courageous defender of South Africa.

He called on civil society to remain as fearless and steadfast as Gordhan in its commitment to a better South Africa.

"Our beloved country could have become a banana republic governed by an autocratic regime adorned with the leaf of a hollowed-out democracy.

"So organise, conscientise, mobilise, make democracy deliver. Farewell, Comrade Pravin. Farewell hero."

Former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, says Pravin Gordhan's non-racial stance made him an outcast within the ANC in his final years.

Jonas was Gordhan’s deputy during his tenure as head of the Treasury.

Jonas says he was one of the few ANC members committed to the party's principles.

"When people drape themselves in party colours and sang freedom songs, Pravin Gordhan was politically isolated but dogged in attending to party structures and mandate seized with the actual work of rebuilding. We must rebuild that tradition, and, maybe in the memory of Pravin Gordhan."

