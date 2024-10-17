Ramaphosa still ‘applying his mind’ on Simelane matter - Presidency

Simelane has come under fire for an R500,000 loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane.

Simelane previously told MPs that she did not unduly benefit from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank and was never involved in the appointment of the fixer, Gundo Wealth Solutions.

The company’s owner, Ralliom Razwinane, has been charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering related to facilitating connections and “investments” between municipalities, including the Polokwane Municipality and the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Simelane said the municipality never paid any money to Gundo Wealth Solutions.

Opposition parties have criticised Ramaphosa for not acting swiftly in deciding Simelane's future in the department.

Briefing the media in Cape Town on Wednesday, the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, emphasised that Ramaphosa prioritised the issue.

He also stated that the department remains unaffected by the controversy.

“We should be comforted by the fact it is a matter that is top of mind for the president,” said Magwenya.

“…But, in thinking about it, processing it, and taking his time in doing so, does not discount the importance of the justice portfolio and the need for stability in that portfolio,” he said.

Magwenya said as things stand, there is no evidence to suggest that there's instability, either in the department or any of the agencies involved in investigating the matter.

"The president is well aware of the importance of that portfolio being led by a minister who is above reproach.

“The president is well aware of the overriding responsibility to maintain stability within that portfolio, and that includes the various agencies that form that portfolio,” said Magwenya.

He added: “There is no evidence of any political interference whatsoever, at least to the president's knowledge, so the department and the agencies within the department continue to operate as they are expected to operate and continue to work towards the fulfillment of their mandate."

Magwenya clarified that this doesn’t mean the president is waiting for evidence of instability in the department before he acts.

“The matter is top of mind. He is processing it, thinking it through and in so saying, I am just appealing for patience that let's give the president the time he needs to deal with the matter,” he said.

Magwenya added that the president is aware of the concerns raised by the public.

“But I am also going further to say that in taking the time that he needs, he is not discounting all the important issues, and so this is not at the expense of the department.

"He is well aware of those issues, and he is going to deal with the matter, quite soon. We will know which direction that he is going to take on the matter," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to answer questions from the National Assembly on the matter on Thursday afternoon.

