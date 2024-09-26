ANC Integrity Commission assesses Simelane's role in VBS saga
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
An analyst says the ANC's
Integrity Commission will examine whether allegations swirling around Justice
Minister Thembi Simelane have negatively affected the party's reputation.
An analyst says the ANC's Integrity Commission will examine whether allegations swirling around Justice Minister Thembi Simelane have negatively affected the party's reputation.
She is accused of benefiting from the looted VBS bank.
Simelane appeared before the committee yesterday to explain the reason for the R500 000 loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions during her time as Polokwane mayor.
The minister has denied any wrongdoing. She maintains that she had no improper or financial relationship with any fixer connected to the VBS scandal.
READ: Simelane denies benefitting from VBS scandal
The commission will determine whether Simelane can continue in her roles as minister and NEC member, in line with the party's "step aside" rule.
Ananlyst Levy Ndou says two things are likely to happen.
"If she has tarnished the image of the ANC, indeed they might take a decision that could be punitive. If she is deemed not to have damaged the reputation and the image of the ANC, she might therefore go out free. But remember the commission only has to make recommendations to the National Executive Committee which has a final say on matters like this one."
Acting President Paul Mashatile told reporters in Boksburg yesterday, that he believes she'll be cleared.
" I am sure that it is important that her name gets cleared and I am sure that will happen."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Five tips for working with your spouse
Things like communication, routine, and commitment all play big roles in...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Toddler thinks 'Nasty Girl' by Tinashe is a lullaby
Could this be the cutest and most inappropriate thing ever?Danny Guselli an hour ago