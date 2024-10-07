Simelane denies claims Ramaphosa knew of VBS ‘loan’

Simelane is under pressure to step down after it emerged that she received a loan of more than R500,000 from a VBS-linked fixer, Gundo Wealth Solutions, during her tenure as Polokwane mayor.

The company’s owner, Ralliom Razwinane, has been charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering related to facilitating connections and “investments” between municipalities, including the Polokwane Municipality and the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Reports over the weekend claimed that Simelane told the ANC's Integrity Commission that she had informed Ramaphosa of the loan in 2021.

Meanwhile, the DA has called for Ramaphosa to break his silence on the matter.

READ: ANC Integrity Commission assesses Simelane's role in VBS saga

"The public deserves to know why this issue was only brought before the ANC's Integrity Committee now, years after the lawyers originally exposed and investigated by the Limpopo Treasury. What has changed other than looming criminal investigations by the Hawk?” the party's Glynnis Breytenbach wanted to know.

The minister used the money to buy a coffee shop in Sandton.

She has denied any wrongdoing and has given President Cyril Ramaphosa a report on the matter.

