Presidency: BELA Bill concerns must be taken to ConCourt

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was responding to the DA's comments on the planned signing of the BELA Bill, which will introduce changes to the Schools Act.

The bill's proposals include amendments to school admission and language policies that critics say will give the government power over SGBs.





The DA claims this would violate the GNU's joint statement of intent.

"When there are concerns about a bill, parties or individuals do have recourse within our constitutional framework. They can take the bill to the Constitutional Court for clarification. Parties who are represented in Parliament can pursue amendments to that bill,” Magwenya said on Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa is due to sign it into law on Friday.





"Whenever there is a dispute, you will hear threats being made to the stability of the GNU. It is disturbing because such threats are not only directed to the president, they are directed to the stability of the country,” Magwenya said.

"They are threats directed at South Africans. The GNU must remain stable and united, as it is called the GNU for the benefit of the country. It is not there for any individual political leader."





