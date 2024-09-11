AfriForum vows legal action if BELA Bill signed into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to sign it into law this upcoming Friday.

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill proposes several changes to school admissions and language policies.

It also seeks to make Grade R the compulsory school-starting age, among other proposed amendments.

AfriForum’s Alana Bailey says Afrikaans schools are under pressure from provincial officials to offer English instruction.

READ: Ramaphosa to sign controversial BELA Bill into law

She says the bill will give the government the right to make final decisions about schools’ language policies.

"AfriForum is ready to proceed with legal action if the president were to sign BELA Bill into law. We would regard this as an aggressive deed that would change the Government of National Unity into a Government of Disunity."





