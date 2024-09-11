Ramaphosa to sign controversial BELA Bill into law

The Presidency announced on Wednesday morning that the country will witness the signing of the BELA Bill at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The proposed legislation amends sections of the South African Schools Act of 1996 to respond to school administrative and governance problems.

However, the DA's John Steenhuisen says signing the contentious bill into law would violate the government of national unity's joint statement of intent.





He says during negotiations, the DA made it clear that the bill in its current form was unacceptable and must be sent back to Parliament for amendments.

Thirona Moodley, who's with the teachers' union Naptosa, says while they aren't 100% happy with the bill, they agree with what it stands for.

"Naptosa welcomes the signing of the BELA Bill by the president. It will finally bring around certainty regarding the changes in the education legislation, particularly regarding the functions of the School Governing Body.

"We gave extensive comment and input on the BELA Bill. We are not entirely happy with everything in the bill. However, the signing of the bill will bring finality to a very long road, which this bill has now come through."





