Pravin Gordhan was a good human being – Msimang

On Friday morning, the nation received news of Gordhan's passing.

He was 75.





Msimang says Gordhan revitalised the South African Revenue Service during his tenure as commissioner.

"He was strong and very robust. I don't know if there is anyone who would have claimed to have done more than he has. He paid the penalty for that and was removed from the cabinet. He was a principled man, an intelligent person and a good human being."

Earlier this week, Defend Our Democracy held a night vigil for Gordhan.





The organisation's Rekgotsofetse Chikane says the struggle stalwart protected the country’s democracy.

"He has been a staunch supporter, and he has been a friend to DOD over the past few years. During this time, it makes us reflect about the shortness of life, the ability of the human spirit to overcome many obstacles."





