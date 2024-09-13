Ramaphosa lauds Gordhan was ‘outstanding leader’

Gordhan died in hospital this morning at the age of 75.

In his lifetime, he also served as the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the South African Revenue Service Commissioner in 1999.

President Ramaphosa said: “We have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of Cabinet.

“Pravin Gordhan’s personal sacrifices and his endeavours and achievements in various sectors of our society endowed him with the insights, empathy and resilience that fuelled his service to the nation.

“In the latter years of this service to the nation, and as a beacon of our fight against corruption, Pravin Gordhan stood up to derision and threats emanating from some in our nation who were scorched by his insistence that justice be dispensed against those who sought to undermine our democracy and raid our public resources and assets.

“During his decades of revolutionary dedication to making South Africa a better place, Pravin Gordhan and his family were deprived of much needed and deserved time together.”