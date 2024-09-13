Former minister Pravin Gordhan dies at 75

Gordhan died in hospital surrounded by his family and closest friends early hours of Friday morning.







The struggle stalwart was admitted to hospital earlier this week, with the family saying that's receiving the best care.





President Cyril Ramaphosa - says he is saddened by his death





He says the country have lost an outstanding leader whose unassuming persona belied the depth of intellect, integrity and energy with which he undertook his activism, his duty as a parliamentarian and his roles as a member of Cabinet.





He served as Minister of Finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.





He also served as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as Minister of Public Enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement.





Gordhan was appointed as Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service in 1999, after a period as Deputy Commissioner.





Ramaphosa adds that 2023 marked 50 years since Gordhan graduated from the University of Durban-Westville with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree which led to him working at the King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban from 1974 to 1981.





Earlier in the week, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Defend Our Democracy gathered at the Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein to hold a night vigil for Gordhan.





The foundation’s Neeshan Bolton says Gordhan wanted to be remembered as just an activist who grew up on the streets of Durban Central.





He says Gordhan had the opportunity to contribute to a changing South Africa, and to also build the institutions of democracy as one small contribution.





" We will remember PG for these and much more. His mantra for serving a higher purpose must become the mantra for all who share these ideals and aspirations. We extend our condolences to his family and friends and comrades across the length and breadth of South Africa."



