ANC pays tribute to Tito Mboweni

The former Reserve Bank Governor and Finance Minister died at the age of 65 on Saturday evening after a short illness.

The ANC Struggle Stalwart became the country's first black governor in 1999 a role he served for a decade.

Mboweni also served as the ANC's Deputy Head of Economic Policy.

READ: President Ramaphosa shocked at passing of Tito Mboweni

ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, says his innovation and service will remain a guiding light for generations to come.

"We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mboweni family, ANC structures and all South Africans who mourn the loss of this great man.

"He will be remembered not only for his contribution to the economy, but also for unwavering connection to the people he served.”

