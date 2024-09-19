Police conduct security sweeps at Gordhan funeral

The former minister, who lost his battle with cancer, is being honoured with a Special Official Funeral.





During the security checks, guests were escorted out of the hall where Gordhan's funeral was scheduled to begin at 10 am.

Security K9s were brought in to cover every corner of the dome arena.

Guests donned black attire, and some in African National Congress colours began to file back in.





A red carpet was rolled out in the middle of the hall, presumably where the former minister's casket would sit.

White and yellow flowers adorn the stage, flanked by four South African flags.