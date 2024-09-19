Gordhan supported ANC despite being 'disappointed', says Maharaj
Anti-apartheid activist Mac Maharaj says the late Pravin Gordhan was frustrated by the ANC's tolerance of state-capture figures who remain in leadership positions in the party
The former minister's longtime friend spoke at a memorial service ahead of Gordhan's official funeral in Durban on Thursday.
He passed away in the hospital on Friday after battling cancer.
He was 75.
Maharaj said Gordhan was serious about the renewal of the ANC.
"Despite his disappointment with the ANC and misgivings about the party's future, he continued to support and campaign for the ANC. He remained deeply concerned about the continued existence of networks of patronage and corruption embedded in parastatals."
