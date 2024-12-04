Phoenix mourns ‘loving, helpful’ slain priest

Lenny Naidoo's mutilated body was found dumped in a storage container in Eastbury on Monday.





Resident Vanie Govender says they are devastated.

She says 59-year-old Naidoo was selfless and always willing to help people.





"My family and I are absolutely shocked and devastated because we were extremely close to him. When I went, it was an absolutely horrifying site to see somebody so brutally murdered.

"He was a soft, loving and humble person who always helped people and the community."





