Phoenix mourns ‘loving, helpful’ slain priest
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The community of Phoenix, north of Durban, has been left reeling in shock following the murder of a Hindu priest this week.
Lenny Naidoo's mutilated body was found dumped in a storage container in Eastbury on Monday.
Resident Vanie Govender says they are devastated.
She says 59-year-old Naidoo was selfless and always willing to help people.
"My family and I are absolutely shocked and devastated because we were extremely close to him. When I went, it was an absolutely horrifying site to see somebody so brutally murdered.
"He was a soft, loving and humble person who always helped people and the community."
