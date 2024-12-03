Phoenix priest stabbed to death
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A KwaZulu-Natal temple priest has been found dead in a storage container.
A KwaZulu-Natal temple priest has been found dead in a storage container.
Investigations are underway after devotees discovered the 59-year-old's body in Phoenix on Monday.
Gareth Naidoo, who's with KZN VIP, says their medics found that he'd suffered multiple stab wounds.
READ: KZN primary school guard jailed for rape
"The discovery was made by temple members, and they immediately alerted law enforcement and other emergency services.
"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the priest's life and he was declared deceased by KZN VIP. The circumstances leading up to the incident could not be confirmed at this stage pending SAPS investigations."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Goo Goo Dolls tour postponed to 2025
The upcoming Goo Goo Dolls tour in South Africa has been postponed after...East Coast Breakfast 54 minutes ago
-
Here's how to check the KZN beach status before swimming
Stay informed before embarking on your beach day this December...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago