Phoenix priest stabbed to death

Investigations are underway after devotees discovered the 59-year-old's body in Phoenix on Monday.

Gareth Naidoo, who's with KZN VIP, says their medics found that he'd suffered multiple stab wounds.





READ: KZN primary school guard jailed for rape

"The discovery was made by temple members, and they immediately alerted law enforcement and other emergency services.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the priest's life and he was declared deceased by KZN VIP. The circumstances leading up to the incident could not be confirmed at this stage pending SAPS investigations."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)