Phoenix shocked by murder of religious leader

Lenny Naidoo was stabbed to death on Monday.

The 59-year-old's body was found in a storage container at a temple in Eastbury.

The motive for the murder is not known.





READ: Phoenix priest stabbed to death

Ward 49 Councillor Tino Pillay has described Naidoo as a loved community member.

"We don't want it to be a matter where it is taken lightly. Murder is murder, and to make matters worse, he is a religious leader in the community, and we want SAPS to do what is necessary to apprehend the perpetrator.

"These issues affect the community because we are a close-knit community, and the leader himself is a well-known person. It is a shock to the community."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)