 Phoenix shocked by murder of religious leader
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A community leader in Phoenix says they are hoping for swift action from police as they work to track down the killers of a local priest.

Lenny Naidoo
Lenny Naidoo was stabbed to death on Monday. 

 

The 59-year-old's body was found in a storage container at a temple in Eastbury.

 

The motive for the murder is not known.


Ward 49 Councillor Tino Pillay has described Naidoo as a loved community member.

 

"We don't want it to be a matter where it is taken lightly. Murder is murder, and to make matters worse, he is a religious leader in the community, and we want SAPS to do what is necessary to apprehend the perpetrator. 

 

"These issues affect the community because we are a close-knit community, and the leader himself is a well-known person. It is a shock to the community."


