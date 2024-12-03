Phoenix shocked by murder of religious leader
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A community leader in Phoenix says they are hoping for swift action from police as they work to track down the killers of a local priest.
A community leader in Phoenix says they are hoping for swift action from police as they work to track down the killers of a local priest.
Lenny Naidoo was stabbed to death on Monday.
The 59-year-old's body was found in a storage container at a temple in Eastbury.
The motive for the murder is not known.
READ: Phoenix priest stabbed to death
Ward 49 Councillor Tino Pillay has described Naidoo as a loved community member.
"We don't want it to be a matter where it is taken lightly. Murder is murder, and to make matters worse, he is a religious leader in the community, and we want SAPS to do what is necessary to apprehend the perpetrator.
"These issues affect the community because we are a close-knit community, and the leader himself is a well-known person. It is a shock to the community."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
ICYMI: Warning for green ID book holders from Home Affairs
South Africans with green ID books face a high fraud risk, here’s why…Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
WhatsApp messages sent at work could lead to trouble
Your words can be damaging—that's a given—but beware because they could ...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago