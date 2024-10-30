No bail for Durban cop found with ‘stolen’ bank cards

Eleven-year-old Zarah Ramsamy died after the thieves that had taken their family car drove over her while she hid underneath the vehicle outside a restaurant in Malvern.

Constable Minenhle Makhaye was tasked with moving the recovered vehicle to a SAPS facility.

Makhaye claimed during his bail hearing at the Durban Magistrate Court that he took Mrs. Ramsamy's card from the car, after mistaking it for his.

He was arrested after the card was used to buy around R1,000 worth of liquor.

Magistrate Ashwin Singh questioned Makhaye's character as a police officer as he delivered his ruling, raising concerns about why Makhaye did not hand in the card once he realised it was not his.

Singh said the officer sat with the bank card for almost a month, making his claim hard to believe.

Another 272 bank cards were found at Makhaye home when he was arrested.

The magistrate said the constable’s evidence in court had been contradictory in terms of the origins of those cards.

The court heard most of them were taken from two bank branches in KwaMashu during the July riots over three years ago.

The magistrate found there was merit in the State's argument that the constable could interfere with witnesses, adding that he believed if he is released on bail, it could jeopardise the case.

