Court hears ‘almost all’ cards found on Durban cop stolen during April riots

Constable Minenhle Makhaye is applying for bail.

The 27-year-old was arrested after he allegedly used a bank card belonging to the mother of 11-year-old Zarah Ramsamy, who was killed when their family car was hijacked last month.

Makhaye previously claimed he mistook the card for his own while moving the recovered vehicle to a SAPS facility.

Investigating Officer Sivan Naidoo continued his testimony on Monday.

He said his team has ascertained that 252 out of the 272 cards were taken directly from the Absa Bank branch at the KwaMashu Bridge City in July 2021.





READ: Court hears ‘interfering' attempts made in cop bank card theft case

Naidoo says the branch's ATMs were destroyed, and the bank burnt down during the unrest.

The detective said that the other cards were taken from African Bank.

Last week, Makhaye told the court that the red box of cards found in his room at his grandparents' home belonged to his late grandfather, who worked in the courier business.

However, his grandmother, Lamulile Goldstone, told the court she was unable to confirm if the box belonged to her late husband, as he would come in and out of the home at odd hours.

The court heard her husband previously worked for a long-distance trucking company.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)