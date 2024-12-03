N3 traffic flowing after taxi strike

A portion of the route was blocked on Tuesday morning by vehicles linked to an ongoing taxi strike.

The eThekwini metro police's Boysie Zungu confirmed that truckers had parked their vehicles across multiple lanes on the busy freeway.

"N3 incoming by Spaghetti Junction was blocked by taxis who are on strike, as well M13 was blocked by taxis as well. Metro police and other security agencies are dealing with the situation," says Zungu.

On Monday, members of the Durban Long Distance Taxi Association protested along the same route over permit issues.

The group's Bhekisisa Nzuza told Newswatch that they had nothing to do with Tuesday's closure.

"The taxi strike is still on, we haven't picked up anyone from any of the ranks. All the drivers who make long routes are all involved in the striking, including routes to Mpumalanga, Secunda, QwaQwa, Ficksburg, Shai Shai, Mozambique and even eSwatini."

